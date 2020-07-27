Free COVID-19 testing sites in Cincinnati this week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - COVID-19 pop-up testing sites will be available in the Cincinnati area running from July 27 through July 29, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Anyone can get the free test and no appointment is needed. However, quantities may be limited.
New Vision United Methodist Church - Paddock Hills
- 2488 Madison Road
- July 27, July 28 and July 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Middletown City Schools is also partnering with Primary Health Solutions to offer free testing prior to the school year. Individuals are asked to bring a photo ID or driver’s license and an insurance card, if you have insurance.
- July 28 and July 31: Middletown High School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- July 29: 930 9th Avenue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.