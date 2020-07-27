Freedom Center hosting ‘Future of Police Violence’ discussion

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center will host a live discussion on police violence via Zoom at 6 p.m. on July 29.
Titled ‘Unmasking the Realities: Law & Order, Peace & Justice,' the event will examine fatal police shootings in the United States as well as the Black Lives Matter movement as a vocal force against police brutality.
Providing historical context to present social unrest, the event will revolve around the century-old interaction between police and the Black community.
The conversation will feature law enforcement to discuss the current challenges of policing and attempt to create constructive solutions to improve the relationship between police and the community.
Panelists include:
- Lieutenant Chantia Pearson, Cincinnati Police Department
- Sergeant Anthony Mitchell, Cincinnati Police Department
- Major Earl Price, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office
- Steve Kramer, Historian, Greater Cincinnati Police Museum
- Fred Gilmer, Cincinnati Police Academy Instructor
Register here.
