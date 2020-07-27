Grab your seat for the next Reds game with cardboard cutouts

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Now is your chance to grab a seat, well sort of, for the next Reds game at Great American Ball Park.
The Reds are giving fans the chance to put their picture on a cardboard cutout that will be seated in GABP for the rest of the 2020 regular season.
Each cutout will cost $75 and fans can even pick them up at the end of the season.
The Reds say fans should look at the photo submission guide for the best practices when submitting their pictures.
Here are some of the recommendations the Reds suggest for the photos:
What to wear:
- Team colors and jerseys are encouraged
- Make sure your clothing and the background are contrasting colors.
- Wearing a hat too low will cast a shadow on your eyes and conceal your face.
- If you wear a hat, make sure there is a good source of light in front of your face.
- If you wear glasses, try tilting/angling your face to avoid glare on your glasses. Avoid using the flash.
Background:
- For best results use a solid-color background. Use a sheet or blanket if you don’t have a blank that will work.
- Good front lighting works best. Avoid standing with your back to a window or a door.
- Keep personal or private information off of the walls or objects behind you. We are unable to remove backgrounds from photos.
Taking the photo:
- Have someone else take your picture. Selfies are not recommended.
- Aim from the waist up and keep your arms to your sides.
- Stand 3-4 feet away from the camera/phone, and have the photo taken at your eye level. Photos taken by smartphones are perfectly fine. When submitting the photo, make sure it is the largest possible size. Don’t compress the file.
- Include some space around your head and shoulders so that your body is not chopped off.
- Photo should be taken vertically or portrait.
- Holding a glove, sign, ball, foam finger, etc. will not show up if beyond your shoulders. Items must be at your chest while keeping arms in frame.
Cropping your photo:
- Make sure your arms are inside the right and left edges of the frame.
- Crop so that the base of your neck is at the center of the frame.
- Maintain a 3:4 ratio.
- Please crop the photo to only include yourself from the waist up. We strongly suggest limiting to one person per photo due to the size of the cutout.
The cutouts will be seated randomly, according to the team.
All proceeds will benefit the Reds Community Fund, which is a non-profit organization, the team says.
The Reds say they can refuse any photos that include “images that portray obscene, lewd, explicit, discriminatory, derogatory, violent, offensive, infringing or otherwise inappropriate content.”
