Man’s body recovered from Ohio River believed to be missing boater

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man’s body recovered from the Ohio River Sunday night is believed to be a 52-year-old boater who vanished in the water earlier in the day, according to the Hamilton County Police Association Dive Team.
Dive teams from Hamilton and Boone counties used sonar in the search, which ended with the tragic discovery about 7:50 p.m.
The man’s identity has not yet been confirmed, authorities tell us. More information is expected to be released Monday.
On Sunday, Anderson Township fire officials said a man was boating with his family when he decided to jump in the Ohio River and was swept away by the current.
He was not wearing a life vest and was seen struggling in the water, according to Hamilton County emergency dispatches.
Several county emergency crews responded to the scene near Pendery Sports Park, which is just off the Oho River in Campbell County.
Just before 2 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard put out a call regarding the man, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. The man was not wearing a life vest and was struggling in the water.
Barge traffic on the river was closed, and boaters were diverted to the shore, Anderson Township fire officials said.
