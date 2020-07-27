Middletown schools reveal details of back-to-school plan

BUTLER CO., Ohio (FOX19) - The plan for the start of the new school year remains the same even after Butler County was downgraded to a Level 2 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
Middletown School District was the first to announce their year would begin with remote learning last week.
The Middletown Schools Superintendent, Marlon Styles Jr., gave more details on how this plan will unfold.
August 17, which begins the first week of school, will be a technology distribution week for students in grades 3rd through 12th.
Students, who need laptops and internet access, will receive the needed materials from the schools during that initial week.
One question the district says they are getting from parents is regarding this technology situation.
The district said right now they are working with vendors to get devices, but technology is in high demand.
Additional details announced on Monday were for the students who chose the virtual learning option, which does differ from remote learning.
Those students will not have access to fine arts classes, like band, orchestra, or choir, according to the district.
The status for extracurriculars like sports for the fall, which is set to begin on Aug. 1, is still being discussed with Gov. Mike DeWine, the district said.
“We are waiting for Mike DeWine, just on like his guidelines to return to school,” said Styles. “We are waiting on his guidance for all things extracurricular. He has not released the guidelines. We believe he will release those guidelines this week since the start of fall sports is August 1 and the season starts on Saturday.”
- Assignments will be graded;
- Attendance will be required and tracked;
- Teachers will be expected to provide live virtual classroom experiences;
- Teachers will be required to offer a certain number of hours each week for live classrooms, open office hours and individualized learning support;
- Schoology or Google Classroom will be the platforms used by teachers and students to provide access to homework, tests, and lessons that students can access at their own pace.
