Motorcyclist killed in Sharonville crash at I-75/I-275

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - A 62-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash at the Interstate 75/I-275 interchange overnight, Sharonville police confirm.
Officers found the man’s body unresponsive in the road with a motorcycle nearby when they responded to a crash at the southbound lanes just before 9 p.m. Sunday.
The accident occurred on the lane to eastbound I-275, according to police.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
