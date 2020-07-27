Motorcyclist killed in Sharonville crash at I-75/I-275

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | July 27, 2020 at 4:36 AM EDT - Updated July 27 at 4:48 AM

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - A 62-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash at the Interstate 75/I-275 interchange overnight, Sharonville police confirm.

Officers found the man’s body unresponsive in the road with a motorcycle nearby when they responded to a crash at the southbound lanes just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

The accident occurred on the lane to eastbound I-275, according to police.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

