New family entertainment center set to open in Oakley soon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A new family entertainment center is coming soon to the Center of Cincinnati Shopping Center in Oakley.
The Urban Air Adventure Park is set to open soon.
The owner, Tom Payne, says this is more than just a trampoline park.
“The goal is to build family experiences,” Payne says. “We’ve tried to embrace the whole ninja warrior experience out there as well. It’s not just about going out to a trampoline park and watching your kids jump everyone can get involved and make memories”
Their flagship attraction is called the Sky Rider, but they also have a ropes course, a rock wall, trampolines and much more.
They even have a café.
They are also prepared to open during this era of COVID-19.
“We are trying everything we can to make sure that it’s a safe environment,” explains Payne.
Construction is almost finished and they are hiring right now.
“Just log onto UrbanAirCincinnati.com and there are some links there that they can go on to find open positions,” Payne says.
And as far as the grand opening date, Payne says that should be in a few weeks.
“Definitely outside of two weeks, but I don’t think a whole lot farther than that, but stay tuned in,” says Payne. “Think in another week or two I think ill be making an official announcement on what our grand opening date is going to be.”
