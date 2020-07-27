New proposal targets speeding, pedestrian safety in North College Hill

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - A member of North College Hill City Council has created a proposal to discourage speeding in the community, where he says it is a major issue.
The proposal would see speed humps installed on some roads around the city.
Problem streets ripe for consideration include Savannah Avenue, Betts Avenue and La Boiteaux Avenue.
Council Member Christian Hedger put forward the proposal, the Speed Hump Program, in a virtual Public Safety Committee meeting Monday.
“It’s such a big issue,” he told FOX19 NOW Monday. “All of North College Hill has a 25 mph speeding limit, and people around going 50 on Galbraith. I think it’s an important issue we need to address.”
The proposal comes after 9-year-old Matthew Garza was hit by a vehicle on Betts Avenue in the middle of July. Hedger says he doesn’t want to see anything like that happen again.
Concerns were voiced about the humps slowing down emergency vehicles. Some people also had questions about how the humps will be financed.
Hedger explains the program would rely on both public and private funding.
It would also be resident-led, Hedger says, such that people in the community could petition the city to survey a road to determine if speed humps could be installed there.
“The citizens would then get a petition signed by two-thirds of all businesses and residents on that street, and once they have that petition, they turn that in to the city,” Hedger explained. “The city will complete a priority survey study, and that study will assign 0-20 points.”
The points would help determine how much money the city would provide for the speed humps.
