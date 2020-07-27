Police explain ‘large booms’ being heard in Ross Twp.

ROSS TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - The Ross Township Police Department said they have been receiving calls concerning ‘large booms’ residents are hearing in their neighborhoods.
The department says they are coming from local farms that are using propane exploders or cannons to control birds and other animals that are feasting on their crops.
“If the property is zoned agriculture, they have the legal right to fire these devices with no restrictions. They make a loud noise but they do not fire a projectile,” the department posted to Facebook.
According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, the propane exploder is the most common non-lethal method used in the state for repelling pests.
