WATCH LIVE: Beshear to announce restaurants reducing capacity, freestanding bars closing statewide

The Facebook post says: “We just heard from Governor Beshear’s office. Tomorrow, Tuesday July 28 at 5 p.m. freestanding bars will close and restaurants will go to 25% (inside dining room capacity - outside is 100% with social distancing). This will be in effect for two weeks, until August 11, 2020. Please continue to support our restaurants the best way you can: dine in, curbside, carryout and gift card purchases. We thank you!”