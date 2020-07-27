Sketch of man wanted for murder released by CPD

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The sketch of a man wanted for murder has been released by the Cincinnati Police Department.
The unidentified man is wanted for the murder of Caleb Luel on July 21 in the 700 block of Kings Run Drive, CPD said in a news release.
Police described the man as a Black male, likely in his 20s, with brown eyes.
This person should be considered armed and dangerous, the release stated.
Anyone with information on this man is asked to call the Homicide Unit, 513-352-3542.
Luel, 19, was found dead at the scene on Kings Run Drive last week, according to police.
