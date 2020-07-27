Very humid and afternoon storm chances on Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A cold front will move through the region Monday and Tuesday producing scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Ahead of this front afternoon high temps Monday will once again reach the low 90′s, with dew points in the low 70′s. Expect feels like temperatures near 100 degrees on Monday with a high of 91 degrees.
In this environment, any thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening will be capable of very heavy rain, and the stronger storms could produce damaging winds.
Rain and thunder may linger into the first half of Tuesday but should shift south by Tuesday afternoon, we look dry Tuesday afternoon.
Cooler air in the low 80′s settles in for the end of the week.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.