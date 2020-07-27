Vintage decor market announces August return to Lebanon farm

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Tickets are now on sale for Charm at the Farm Vintage Market, billed as a one-of-a-kind outdoor shopping experiencing featuring unique, vintage, handmade and repurposed furniture, home decor, gifts and more.
The event takes place August 21-23 on a 56-acre former award-winning Clydesdale horse farm in Lebanon, Ohio.
The farm features pieces by more than 115 artists and shops, 25 of which are new to the event in 2020.
An ‘early bird’ admission ticket option on Saturday morning is also new in 2020. The option offers early shopping and encourages staggered entry.
An expansive variety of food trucks will be on the premises, serving everything from coffee to tacos to BBQ to pizza to kettle corn and more.
The market’s owners say they have been working with the Warren County Health Department to implement new health and safety guidelines. Signage will be placed throughout the market reminding shoppers to wear their masks and maintain proper social distancing.
Customers are also encouraged to take their temperatures prior to arriving and are asked to stay home if they feel unwell.
Other measures include:
- Required mask wearing
- Contactless entry
- No food samples
- Sanitization stations
- All vendors outdoors only
- Wide aisles
- No DIY sessions
- No children’s activities
- Staff/Vendor temperature checks
Charm at the Farm is located at 4953 Bunnell Hill Rd. in Lebanon.
All Charm at the Farm tickets must be purchased online and in advance.
More information can be found on Charm at the Farm’s website.
