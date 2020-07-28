Butler County house fire hospitalizes 1

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - One person was hospitalized in a fire that destroyed the first floor of a house in Hamilton early Tuesday, fire officials say.
Flames broke out in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue just before 3 a.m., a Butler County dispatcher said.
When Hamilton fire crews arrived, they said they had to stop the fire from spread to the adjacent house.
The bulk of the blaze is knocked down, but crews on scene tell us they continue to douse small flames in the back of the structure.
Damage to the first-story floor has prevented them from going into the home so far.
