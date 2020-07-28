Clearing skies, lower humidity, Tuesday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Our rain chances have now come to an end for the most part, as we will remain dry and little less humid both Tuesday and Wednesday.
While a passing shower will remain around this morning, skies will clear out as temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s the next two days, before a second front later this week will usher in even cooler air going into the first weekend of August.
Look for a high of 85 degrees on Tuesday and then 88 on Wednesday with sunny skies.Rain and thunder return on Thursday and Friday, as temperatures will be in the low 80s this weekend behind the front.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.