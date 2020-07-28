Coroner identifies man killed in shooting on I-75

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Montgomery County coroner has identified a man that was shot and killed on I-75 Monday afternoon.
James Brown, 64, was found inside a car at the 40-mile marker.
Three others were detained by the Middletown Police Department, police confirmed.
Police say one of those detained is a female suspect currently being investigated after her car matched the description of what police say they were searching for.
Southbound I-75 was shut down just south of the Austin Landing exit for several hours but reopened around 3:30 p.m.
“We did have to shut the highway down for quite a while,” Miami Township Police Sgt. Paul Nienhaus said. “Whenever you have a shooting, especially when there’s a death involved, there’s gonna be evidence, some obvious, some not so obvious, that you’re gonna wanna be looking for, in this case, including gunshot casings, that kind of thing. We did our investigation and kept it as timely as we could before opening the highway back up.”
