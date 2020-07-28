Fairfield School District officials hold public meeting to discuss reopening plans

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - New details are expected Tuesday about the plan to reopen Fairfield City Schools for the upcoming academic year.
District officials are holding a public meeting at 7 a.m. It will take place inside the Fairfield Freshman School, 8790 N. Gilmore Rd.
The focus will be what school will look like for students and staff when they return to class in a few weeks, on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Here’s what we know:
- Fairfield School’s Superintendent will make a recommendation to start the year under a hybrid learning model.
- The model is a blend of traditional instruction and at home learning.
- Half of the students will attend school Mondays and Tuesdays, the other half, Thursdays and Fridays.
- When students are not in school, they will have assignments to work on at home.
- Parents who signed their child(ren) up for virtual learning will have the option of moving to the hybrid model.
- Specifics, including why this model is recommended and info about the hybrid learning plan will be shared at the meeting.
If you plan to speak or attend the meeting, here’s some helpful info:
- Temperature checks and a brief COVID screening will take place before you enter the auditorium.
- You must sign in and you will have 5 minutes to speak. 30 minutes will be allotted for public comment.
- The meeting will not be streamed live but recorded and shared on the district’s website later today.
You can read more about the meeting here.
