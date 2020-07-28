Fitton Center postpones season until January due to coronavirus

“Despite the challenges, the Fitton Center remains strongly committed to serving the greater Hamilton & Butler County community. We are working with partners including Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, Butler County Visitors Bureau and the City of Hamilton as well as the Ohio Arts Council, ArtsWave and the Hamilton Community Foundation to find new, exciting and diverse ways to provide high quality arts engagement during this time. There will continue to be an emphasis on ongoing arts education and community arts outreach in the coming months also.”