Fitton Center postpones season until January due to coronavirus

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Ongoing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic and limitations on public engagement for live indoor events prompted the Fitton Center for Creative Arts to postpone its upcoming season of performances, exhibitions and events until January 2021.
The annual “Season Launch” event in August also is off, the center said in a news release early Tuesday.
Performances and events September through December will be rescheduled as part of a “new-look 2021 Season that will extend programming into the summer months,” the release states.
“Despite the challenges, the Fitton Center remains strongly committed to serving the greater Hamilton & Butler County community. We are working with partners including Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, Butler County Visitors Bureau and the City of Hamilton as well as the Ohio Arts Council, ArtsWave and the Hamilton Community Foundation to find new, exciting and diverse ways to provide high quality arts engagement during this time. There will continue to be an emphasis on ongoing arts education and community arts outreach in the coming months also.”
This is the latest in a string of season postponements among theaters across the region including Playhouse in the Park, Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati and Cincinnati Shakespeare Company.
The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Pops both announced Monday in-person concerts are cancelled this fall.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.