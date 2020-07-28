Jury deliberations resume Monday in trial of man charged in Paige Johnson case

BATAVIA, Ohio (FOX19) - Jury deliberations will continue Monday in the trial for a man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance and death of Florence teen Paige Johnson.

Jurors deliberated quite a bit on Friday before the court closed for the weekend.

Jacob Bumpass, 34, of Finneytown, is on trial for felony charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors say he was the last person to see the 17-year-old alive before she disappeared.

Her remains were found in March 2020 near East Fork State Park in Clermont County.

Prosecutors presented her remains as evidence in court last week.

Bumpass’ cell phone records are the prosecution’s key piece of evidence in this case.

The defense team for Jacob Bumpass in opening statements said it’s impossible to know when Paige Johnson’s remains were dumped in Clermont County.

Paige Johnson

Prosecutors say those records placed Bumpass in Clermont County on the morning of Johnson’s disappearance on Sept. 23, 2010. His phone was used in Clermont County at 4:13 a.m. and 4:14 a.m.

They told jurors he drove to Clermont County, somewhere rural near the state park and he dumped her body “with a complete disregard for the value of her life. He dumped her like she was nothing more than a bag of trash.”

There is no other reason for Bumpass to be in that area at that time, they contend.

The defense countered by telling jurors these phone records from 2010 are not as accurate as they are today because there is no precise GPS location.

The defense also said the limited amount of remains found doesn’t prove when the body was left in the woods.

The records also do not necessarily mean he was in the area to dump a body, they stressed to the jury.

Retired FBI Special Agent Kevin Horan testified phone records show Bumpass texted Johnson at 12:52 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2010, saying, “Do you want me to come get you and who you with?”

One minute later, Bumpass again texted, “OK come out. Almost there.”

Johnson replied, “Yes. Just me.”

Their phones pinged off cellphone towers in Florence, he told the jury.

At 2:58 a.m., he says the cell phone pings show Bumpass was near his home.

Then, Bumpass’s phone pinged off towers in Batavia around 4:14 a.m., showing him there and heading in the direction of where Johnson’s body was found before returning home.

