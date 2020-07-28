Contests
Man accused in Paige Johnson's disappearance, death returns to court Friday

Jacob Bumpass
Jacob Bumpass(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATAVIA, Ohio. (FOX19) - The man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance and death of Florence teen Paige Johnson will return to court Friday.

Jacob Bumpass, 34, of Finneytown is scheduled to appear in Clermont County Common Pleas Court at 9 a.m.

He faces felony charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Police have maintained Bumpass was the last person to see 17-year-old Paige alive.

She went missing on Sept 23, 2010, after Bumpass claimed he dropped her off at 15th and Scott streets in Covington.

Ahead of suspect’s court hearing, a look back at the disappearance and death of Paige Johnson

The evidence pointed elsewhere though, Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders has said. Bumpass was one of her acquaintances and was considered a suspect.

Authorities believed Bumpass was in Clermont County the night she vanished.

Sanders has said Bumpass’ cell phone records put him in the area of East Fork Lake State Park the morning Johnson disappeared.

Almost a decade after she went missing, Johnson’s remains were found in March 2020 near East Fork State Park in Clermont County.

Paige Johnson case: From disappearance to found remains to now

