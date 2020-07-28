Contests
Trial to start Monday for man charged in connection with Paige Johnson’s disappearance, death

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATAVIA, Ohio. (FOX19) - The trial for a man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance and death of Florence teen Paige Johnson is expected to start Monday inside a Clermont County courthouse.

Court documents show that Jacob Bumpass, 34, of Finneytown, is not facing a murder charge but is facing felony charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors believe that Bumpass was the last person to see 17-year-old Johnson alive.

Johnson went missing on Sept. 23, 2020, after Bumpass claimed he dropped her off at 15th and Scott Streets in Covington.

Ahead of suspect’s court hearing, a look back at the disappearance and death of Paige Johnson

The evidence pointed elsewhere, though, Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders said. Bumpass was one of her acquaintances and was considered a suspect.

Authorities believed Bumpass was in Clermont County the night she vanished.

Sanders said Bumpass’s cell phone records put him in the East Fork Lake State Park area the morning Johnson disappeared.

Almost a decade after she went missing, Johnson’s remains were found in March 2020 near East Fork State Park in Clermont County.

