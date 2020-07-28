Man indicted in connection with Paige Johnson’s death, disappearance

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The last person believed to have been with a northern Kentucky teenager before she disappeared in 2010 has been indicted, according to court documents.
Jacob Bumpass was indicted on charges of Abuse of a Corpse and Tampering with evidence on Tuesday in connection to the death and disappearance of Paige Johnson, 17, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnson went missing on Sept. 23, 2010, after Bumpass claimed to have dropped her off at 15th and Scott streets in Covington.
Bumpass was described at the time as one of Paige’s acquaintances and was considered a suspect, according to authorities.
Almost 10 years after she went missing, Johnson’s remains were found near Williamsburg Township in Clermont County, near East Fork State Park.
As it turns out that location had a connection to Bumpass.
Bumpass’ cell phone records put him in the area of East Fork Lake State Park the morning Johnson disappeared, Kenton County Commonwealth Prosecutor Rob Sanders previously said.
His phone communicated with a tower that is a mile or two from where her body was found, according to Sanders.
“Working on the original search at East Fork Lake in 2010, and following this case for 10 grueling years, I am thankful that my office was able to work in conjunction with the Covington Police Department to bring Bumpass to justice,” Sheriff Robert S. Leahy said on Tuesday. “It is my sincere hope that this helps bring a sense of closure to the family of Paige Johnson.”
Bumpass is being held without bond at the Clermont County Jail, the sheriff’s says.
Authorities will hold a 3:30 p.m. press conference to discuss this latest development. You can watch that press conference, live, in this story when it begins.
