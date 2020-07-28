Manslaughter charges brought in attack of Tri-State man with dementia

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two people have been indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury on manslaughter charges in connection with the assault and eventual death of a 67-year-old Tri-State man who suffered from dementia.
The incident occurred in April 1, 2019, when three people confronted Steven Lewis in a parking lot off Colerain Avenue near Banning Road, according to court documents.
Timothy Akemon, 43, Tina Lay, 47, and Daron Adams, 40 were originally charged in the assault.
The documents stated Akemon drove his vehicle into a parking lot in the 7000 block of Colerain Avenue, near Banning Road, to confront Lewis.
The suspects said the victim had crossed Colerain Avenue at a slow rate in front of their vehicle, according to records.
Akemon and Adams exited the car, approached Lewis and struck him in the head with a closed fist, causing serious head injuries. Lay then drove the car away after the attack, according to court documents.
Lewis was initially taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
He spent the last months of his life in and out of the hospital, according to his family. He would die in October 2019.
Lay was sentenced to community control on obstructing official business. Akemon and Adams pleaded guilty to felonious assault and received three-year prison sentences.
At the time of Lewis’s passing, his cause of death had yet to be determined, creating uncertainty about whether Akemon and Adams would face more severe charges.
That uncertainty is now gone after the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office ruled Lewis died a homicide resulting from blunt impact injuries sustained to his head.
The grand jury returned the indictments in June. It charges Adams and Akemon each with one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of involuntary manslaughter.
Prosecutors tell FOX19 NOW the coroner’s homicide ruling played a large part in upping the charges.
