Matthew 25: Ministries hosting back-to-school PPE giveaway

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Matthew 25: Ministries is providing free back-to-school PPE supplies to students and teachers in the community.
They are working with P&G and City of Blue Ash.
The giveaway will be held Aug. 3 - Aug. 7.
Kits will be distributed between the hours of 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 11060 Kenwood Road.
“The start of the school year is rapidly approaching, and both students and teachers will be taking additional precautions to maintain health and safety during this unprecedented time,” the organization said.
Student packs will include masks, sanitizer, coloring book and crayons.
Teacher packs will include a face shield, masks, sanitizer and pens.
Teachers are required to show their ID/credentials to receive kits.
Kits will only be distributed to students and/or teachers who are present in the vehicle.
They will be available rain or shine while supplies
