NB I-75 reopens past Mitchell Ave after crash, vehicle fire

CINCINNATI - (FOX19) - Northbound Interstate 75 is open again past Mitchell Avenue after a crash and vehicle fire shut it down earlier Tuesday, Cincinnati police confirm.
No immediate injuries were reported when the incident occurred shortly before 3 a.m.
Police say they are searching for the female driver, who fled on foot.
Police confirmed they received reports she was driving erratically before the wreck occurred.
The incident remains under investigation.
