Nice Evening, Nice Night

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The cold front that brought thunderstorms and widespread rain yesterday afternoon and evening has pushed as far south as southern Kentucky. Here north of the front humidity levels are high enough that you notice it but way lower than yesterday. For example at 2 PM Monday the temperature and heat index in Oxford, OH were 93° and 108°. Today at 2 PM were 82° and 85°. It all adds up to a much more comfortable afternoon.
This evening, tonight and tomorrow will be warm, tomorrow hot, but fairly nice as pleasant humidity levels continue.
Thursday will be different with higher humidity and the small chance of a shower. Cloud cover will hold the temperature down in the middle 80s.
Unsettled weather is in store for the weekend with showers, cooler temperatures and lower humidity.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.