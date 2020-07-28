Nice Evening, Nice Night

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The cold front that brought thunderstorms and widespread rain yesterday afternoon and evening has pushed as far south as southern Kentucky. Here north of the front humidity levels are high enough that you notice it but way lower than yesterday. For example at 2 PM Monday the temperature and heat index in Oxford, OH were 93° and 108°. Today at 2 PM were 82° and 85°. It all adds up to a much more comfortable afternoon.