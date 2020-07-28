A Nice Start to Wednesday but It’s Back Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The low and high temperatures Tuesday were 72° an 86° and with lower humidity Tuesday the day was warm (hot if you were in the sun) but not bad.
The cold front that brought thunderstorms and widespread rain yesterday afternoon and evening has pushed as far south as northern Tennessee. Here north of the front humidity levels are high enough that you notice them but way lower than Monday. For example at 2 PM Monday the temperature and heat index in Oxford, OH were 93° and 108°. Tuesday at 2 PM the values were 82° and 85°. It all added up to a much more comfortable afternoon.
Today will be hot and Thursday will be warm and humid with the chance of a shower. Cloud cover will hold the temperature down in the middle 80s.
Unsettled weather is in store for the weekend with showers, cooler temperatures and lower humidity for Saturday. Sunday looks to be dry.
