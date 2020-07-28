Police search for suspects accused of assaulting Midas employee

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A “heated discussion” ended with an assault of a Midas employee and now District Four officers ask for your help in finding the suspects.
On July 20, a worker at the Midas shop on Reading Road was assaulted by two men inside the store, the Cincinnati Police Department wrote on Facebook.
The post on social media claims the situation started with a minor crash in the store’s parking lot.
The two suspects then went into the store and had a verbal confrontation with the employee.
Video from the store’s security camera shows one of the suspects punching the Midas employee and the physical altercation beginning.
Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040 or send a tip online to TIP411.
