Restrictions in place as Butler County Junior Fair begins

BUTLER CO., Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County Junior Fair is happening this week in Hamilton and the COVID-19 restrictions haven’t taken away all the fun for those there.
There are no rides or overnight stays this year though, but there is plenty of livestock, food, and fun.
The fair is something many of the participating kids look forward to all year long.
Kelsey Harrington, 13, is enjoying the Butler County Junior Fair despite the changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She is showing her horse, “Jigsaw” and enjoying time with friends.
“Hanging with friends and showing off what I can do and what I’ve been practicing,” says Harrington.
The kids and teens are still able to show their livestock, enjoy some good food, and even play games.
The pandemic has given some participants more time to work on their skills and craft.
Savannah Williams says the stay at home orders and lack of horse shows helped her as an equestrian.
“When you’re at home and you’re not with everyone at horse shows, you get to spend more quality time with horses,” explains Williams, “And you get a better bond with them so you can get better at what you do.”
Pam Farquis with Flub’s Ice Cream says usually the ice cream shop would have two trucks at the fair.
But with a smaller crowd this year they are hardly busy enough for one truck.
“It’s just not the same,” says Farquis. “I’ve been coming here since I was a kid.”
The fair must follow guidelines according to the health department, which includes wearing masks in the barns, under the bleachers, practicing social distancing, and frequent hand washing and sanitizing.
Those we spoke to say they are just glad there is some sort of fair even with the changes.
The fair will continue until Friday and you can find the schedule here: Butler County Fair.
On Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced further restrictions to county fairs in Ohio.
