Sycamore Township man charged with sexual imposition against minor

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Tri-State man has been indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury on six separate charges of sexual imposition against a victim under the age of 13.
The indictment against Jose Solorio, 36, of Sycamore Township according to the Enquirer, came down July 15, and a warrant was issued for him the same day, according to court documents.
Solorio was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center July 24 and is being held without bond.
The indictment accuses him of six instances of gross sexual imposition over six distinct time periods from June 1, 2017-May 13, 2019.
Three of the counts against Solorio specify he “purposely compelled [the victim], or one of the other persons, to submit by force of threat of force.”
Solorio will be in court for an arraignment hearing on July 31.
