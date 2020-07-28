WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear updates COVID-19 response in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to update Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in a planned Tuesday media briefing.
Beshear announced Monday the statewide closure of all bars in Kentucky for two weeks as part of a new series of actions intended to slow the commonwealth’s sudden escalation in COVID-19 cases. He also announced restaurants will operate at 25 percent capacity for the same duration.
The new measures come in addition to the state’s 30-day mask mandate, which comes to an end August 10, and limits on social gatherings of 10 or more.
