WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to give update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced child care providers in the state may return to normal, statutory ratios and class sizes beginning Aug. 9.
“Child care providers have a choice to get a subsidy and maintain their current lower ratios. Or they can go back to the normal statutory ratio,” he said.
“Even with increased classroom sizes, child care providers will still have to comply with stringent health and safety requirements including face coverings for all staff, symptom and temperature checks, hand washing, frequent cleaning, etc.,” DeWine said. “When child care reopened, I vowed to monitor the data and make adjustments as needed. We will continue to closely monitor reports of COVID in child care, as well as compliance with rules and best practices, and respond as needed to keep our children, families, and teachers safe.”
Last week, DeWine announced Butler County was among four counties downgraded from a Level 3 to a Level 2 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are currently 86,497 cases and 3,382 deaths. 59,413 have presumably recovered.
“The good news is that we are starting to see a decrease in emergency department visits in recent days,” DeWine said.
DeWine also announced a statewide mandatory mask order.
Masks must be worn at all times when at an indoor location that’s not a residence. They must also be worn outdoors when unable to keep social distance from those not in your household and when waiting for, riding, driving or operating public transportation.
“Wearing masks will make a difference. It will determine what our fall looks like. We want kids to go back to school, we want to see sports - to do that it’s very important that all Ohioans wear a mask,” DeWine said.
On Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced restaurants will return to a capacity limit for indoor seating and freestanding bars will close statewide.
Under the governor’s order, indoor capacity at restaurants will be limited to 25%.
The closure of bars will last for two weeks.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.