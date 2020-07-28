WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to give update on state’s coronavirus response

“Even with increased classroom sizes, child care providers will still have to comply with stringent health and safety requirements including face coverings for all staff, symptom and temperature checks, hand washing, frequent cleaning, etc.,” DeWine said. “When child care reopened, I vowed to monitor the data and make adjustments as needed. We will continue to closely monitor reports of COVID in child care, as well as compliance with rules and best practices, and respond as needed to keep our children, families, and teachers safe.”