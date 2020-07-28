Winton Woods school district retires chieftain mascot

FOREST PARK, Ohio (FOX19) - The Winton Woods City School District Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to retire the school’s Native American chieftain mascot.
“With a diverse student body and 31 spoken languages, it is a priority and imperative that we continue to create a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all of our students and families,” Superintendent Anthony G. Smith said.
The vote completes the district’s gradual transition away from the mascot, according to a district release issued Tuesday.
During the transition, the district says, it was intentional about removing the chieftain mascot and paraphernalia from all marketing and communications.
“The district began to discontinue use of this mascot over five years ago. This stemmed from our high regard for the Native American people and their rich history and contributions to our community and nation,” District Community Engagement Coordinator Corina Denny said.
“The design elements of our two new campuses gives us another opportunity to move in the right direction.”
According to the release, the chieftain mascot was created in 1992 when Greenhills High School and Forest Park High School merged to become Winton Woods High School.
