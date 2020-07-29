Cincinnati Comic Expo canceled

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The 2020 Cincinnati Comic Expo has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
“The health and wellness for all of guests, fans, exhibitors, volunteers, staff, and all of you patrons of the Cincinnati Comic Expo, as well as surrounding businesses and citizens of Cincinnati is paramount and takes priority over any desire and plans to still hold the event. We understand many of you are saddened and disappointed, but in the end we have to do what is right,” the event posted to Facebook.
Ticket buyers will have two options.
Carry Purchase to 2021 Event:
- Roll your ticket purchase over to the 2021 Cincinnati Comic Expo.
- If you are unable to attend or make it to the next one, then your unused ticket will still be held for the 2022 Cincinnati Comic Expo events.
Request a Refund:
- Refunds are available to ticket holders for a limited time. With this option, you may claim your admission to be refunded through your GrowTix order confirmation email until Aug. 14.
- If you cannot locate your confirmation email from GrowTix, please send an email to matt@cincinnaticomicexpo.com with the name and email address on the ticket order to have the confirmation sent back to complete the process.
All artists and vendors that registered as exhibitors will have their registration rolled over to the 2021 event.
Cincinnati Comic Expo 2021 is scheduled to be held Sept. 17 - Sept. 19, 2021.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.