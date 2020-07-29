Clermont County kids to receive free books from program tied to Dolly Parton

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Thousands of preschoolers in Clermont County will soon benefit from a program connected to country music legend Dolly Parton, according to the United Way of Greater Cincinnati.
More than 2,000 kids under the age of six will soon receive books in the mail from the Clermont County Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library, the United Way of Greater Cincinnati says.
Kids signed up for the program will receive a free book in the mail every month, according to the press release from United Way.
Extending from Parton’s 1995 Imagination Library launch, Clermont County Public Library and United Way of Greater Cincinnati came together to make this program possible.
“This program aligns well with our focus on quality education and our Success by Six initiatives of promoting early literacy and kindergarten readiness as well as encouraging parent-child interaction,” United Way of Greater Cincinnati CEO and President Moira Weir said. “We know early reading is a foundation for a lifetime of academic success and we’re happy to bring this program to Clermont County. United is the way to quality education.”
The program’s goal is to send books 2,400 kids by the start of the 2020-21 school year.
If that is accomplished the United Way says the program will reach about 12% of Clermont County’s eligible population.
“That would be a great start to reaching all children in Clermont County by the end of 2021,” United Way’s Easter Area Center Director Erika Yingling said. “We hope others will join together to support this expansion and ensure children start-off with the reading material they need to super-charge their imagination.”
Yingling said this program was able to happen because of more than $8,500 funds along with grants from the Duke Energy Foundation and Connect Clermont.
Parents, if you would like to sign your child up for this program click the following link: Imagination Library.
Since Parton first launched her initiative in 1995, the United Way says millions of books have been sent to kids and has become a worldwide program.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.