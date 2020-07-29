Community rallies to help Blanchester HS grad get life-changing technology

Community rallies to help Blanchester HS grad get life-changing technology
By Jared Goffinet and Joe Danneman | July 29, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT - Updated July 29 at 9:24 AM

BLANCHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - A community rallied together in a matter of two weeks to help a Blanchester High School graduate achieve her next goal.

Hayley Wilson, a soon-to-be nursing student, was born without a left hand.

After seeing a Facebook video, her boyfriend, Hunter Bare says he saw an idea that could change Hayley’s life.

“Laying around at night, I was on Facebook and I saw this video about a girl who didn’t have either one of her hands and I clicked on it and watched it and it told me about the Hero Arm,” Bare said.

The Hero Arm is a powered bionic limb controlled by the muscles in the body, and as it turned out, Wilson was a good candidate for this technology.

“And they said I was a great candidate because my muscles are so strong,” Wilson said. “It’ll go just right on my arm. Once I flex these muscles it’ll open and close and move the fingers.”

[Blanchester helping raise money for former athlete, hopeful nursing student]

Residents from her hometown of Blanchester started a GoFundMe to help Wilson get this life-changing technology.

In just two weeks, they raised the $18,000 needed for a Hero Arm.

Wilson will be fitted for her Hero Arm in early August.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.