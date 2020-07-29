Diocese of Covington announces catholic schools will delay start of school year

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - One northern Kentucky school system is taking the advice of Gov. Andy Beshear and delaying the start of its year.
The Diocese of Covington said they have informed all catholic school principals the year will start on Aug. 17, a week later than originally planned.
“We respect Governor Beshear’s recommendation and are postponing the Diocese of Covington’s schools start dates until August 17,” said Mike Clines, superintendent of Catholic Schools.
The delayed start of the school year will adjust each school’s calendar, the diocese says.
The Diocese of Covington says parents will be informed by the school’s principal on the specific changes to the calendar year.
“Our principals, faculty, and staff have been working diligently and are prepared to welcome students back to the school campus,” Clines said. “Without a doubt, it will take a community effort to safely begin and sustain in-person instruction this school year. I encourage everyone to continue making the health of our students, administrators, faculty, and staff a priority by following the best practices that have been identified to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.