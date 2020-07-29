Dry This Evening, Wet Tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - This afternoon has been a touch more humid and a few degrees warmer than yesterday but the weather is still not oppressive.
Thursday will be warm and humid but with widespread, sometimes heavy, rain temperatures will be considerably cooler. The high temperature in spots will not reach 85° because of rain and thick cloud cover.
Unsettled weather is in store for the weekend with showers, some thunder and cooler temperatures because of rain most of Saturday and a good part of Sunday.
