Man in billboard biz hopes to take BLM mural to new heights around Cincy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local man is working on putting up multiple Black Lives Matter billboards across Greater Cincinnati.
Hayward Thompson and his Ovations Entertainment team is behind the effort.
Thompson says he came up with the idea in response to the recent act of vandalism that saw a still-unidentified suspect throw red paint on the Black Lives Matter outside City Hall in Downtown Cincinnati.
The idea came naturally too, as Thompson is in the billboard business and knew the message could reach far more people transposed from the pavement to more lofty canvases.
There are multiple areas he and his team are targeting.
“I want to hit the I-71 area pretty good,” he told FOX19 NOW Wednesday. “Downtown, I-75 area as well. I want to put them in markets that need to hear the message.
“I’m not concerned about them being in the Black neighborhoods. I want them to be in a neighborhood that needs to hear the message more than we do.”
Thompson explains his team is working on getting permission from the 17 artists who designed and painted the mural.
He hopes to have them up in the next few weeks.
