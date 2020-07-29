Suspect appears in court on charges connected to Paige Johnson’s death

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The man arrested in connection to the death and disappearance of Paige Johnson pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court on Wednesday.
Jacob Bumpass was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday for abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
Police said he was the last person to see Johnson alive.
Bumpass claimed he dropped her off in Covington before she vanished in September 2010.
The evidence pointed elsewhere though, prosecutors said.
On the morning of her disappearance, Bumpass’ cell phone records show he was in the area of East Fork Lake State Park, which is where Johnson’s remains were discovered in March.
Sanders says his phone pinged off a cell phone tower just a mile or two away from where her body was found.
The charges Bumpass faces “are minor,” Kenton County Commonwealth Prosecutor Rob Sanders said in comparison to the pain Johnson’s family experienced over the decade.
Because Johnson’s cause of death has yet to be determined, no homicide charge has been filed yet, Sanders says.
The prosecutor says that does not mean more charges are out of the question though.
