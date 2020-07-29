Mason parents sending teachers safety-minded school supplies through adoption program

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A group of Mason parents is joining forces to help their kids’ teachers stay safe in the classroom — by adopting them.
The Adopt-a-Teacher program is catching on in other school districts across the nation, particularly in settings, like Mason’s with blended learning schedules, where some teachers will instruct kids in the classroom while other kids remain home.
For those in-person teachers, a few Mason parents wanted to provide them with another layer of safety and support. Hence the adoption program, which provides the teachers with items the teacher might request to promote safety and social distancing as fall classes get underway.
Parents can go to the Adopt-a-Teacher Mason Facebook page and find a teacher who has set up a wish-list on Amazon.
Once at the site, parents will find items the teacher is requesting — things like spot circles, desk trays and hand sanitizer.
Amazon will then ship the items directly to the teacher, who will receive notice of the sender.
Many teachers have already received some support and have posted their appreciation on the Facebook page.
Jeanette Charles organized the effort.
“I think that they’re excited to get back,” Charles said of the teachers. “They miss their kids and they want to get back and they want to do it safely, and that’s what’s most important to them is that they are keeping that distance, spacing out the desks.”
Charles adds the Mason School District has done an “amazing job” setting up safe classrooms for the kids when they return.
She says the extra items requested by the teachers will take that safety to the next level.
