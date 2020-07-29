Moustakas and Senzel both cleared, return to Reds lineup

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two of the biggest hitters in the Reds lineup were cleared to play on Wednesday after missing three games over health concerns.
Second baseman Mike Moustakas and center fielder Nick Senzel woke up not feeling well on Sunday morning and were held out. Both tested negative for COVID-19 but were still in a holding pattern with Major League Baseball until they were given the green light on Wednesday.
“We need those two guys in our lineup every day if we expect to compete,” Reds catcher Curt Casali said on a zoom call Wednesday. “I’m expecting the two of them will take it upon themselves to right the ship and get us going in the right direction.”
In the first two games of the season, Moustakas had four hits, drove in four runs and had a home run. Senzel was 0-for-7 with a run scored.
“(Mike) is a difference-maker in our clubhouse,” said Casali. “He’s an energy giver. When he’s around, people feel better. He will be greatly welcomed back as well as Nick. (Nick) offers a steady presence. He’s a freak athlete - a great player.”
The Reds (1-4) haven’t won a game since Opening Day against the Tigers. They host the Cubs for game three of a four-game series with Sonny Gray on the mound on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m.
