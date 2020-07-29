Ohio updates travel advisory list with new states

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine has removed some states from Ohio’s travel advisory but added some new ones as well.
The current travel advisory list includes Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Mississippi, and South Carolina, Gov. DeWine announced on Wednesday.
States with a positivity rate of 15% or higher based on a seven-day rolling average are included in the advisory.
The advisory applies to anyone returning to Ohio from one of the listed states.
The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) suggests a 14-day quarantine for people returning to Ohio from the seven states on the advisory list.
The states removed from the advisory list were Georgia, Nevada, and Texas.
According to ODH, the advisory list is updated every Wednesday.
