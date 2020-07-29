Ohio pharmacists no longer allowed to sell controversial drug to treat, prevent COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy has issued an administrative rule prohibiting Ohio pharmacists from selling or dispensing chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat or prevent COVID-19.
The rule, which can be read in full here, goes into effect July 30.
It replaces a previous rule issued on March 22 that authorized pharmacists to prescribe 14-day supplies of the anti-malarial drugs to patients with lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
That rule also prohibited prescriptions to presumptive-positive patients or for preventative use.
The new rule applies to all inpatient and outpatient prescriptions or medication orders.
It also voids all prescriptions previously written for the drugs, except those issued as part of a clinical trial.
Pharmacists are still able to prescribe chloroquine for other conditions, though the specific diagnosis code must be provided.
FDA regulators revoked emergency use authorization for the drugs in mid-June after granting the authorization in late March.
According to the Ohio pharmacy board, the FDA made its determination “based on recent results from a large, randomized clinical trial in hospitalized patients that found these medicines showed no benefit for decreasing the likelihood of death or speeding recovery.”
President Trump aggressively pushed hydroxychloroquine beginning in the first weeks of the outbreak and stunned medical professionals when he revealed he had taken the drug preemptively against infection. After Trump’s repeated promotions, prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine soared, contributing to shortages.
As recently as Tuesday, Trump continued to defend use of the drugs as a treatment for COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.