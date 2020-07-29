Sunny & hot Wednesday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cooler air is on the way, but the chance for rain will increase Thursday through the weekend.
Wednesday afternoon will be hot with a daytime high of 89 degrees but lower humidity. Thursday will be warm and humid with the chance of a shower, cloud cover will hold the temperature down in the middle 80s.
Unsettled weather is in store for the weekend with showers, cooler temperatures and lower humidity for Saturday. Sunday looks to be dry for the most part but both days expect highs in the low 80′s.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.