WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear provides update on COVID-19 in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Beshear is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and testing during a planned 4 p.m. press conference.
Beshear said Tuesday the state’s 30-day mask mandate would likely be extended past its Aug. 10 expiration date.
In the same media briefing, Beshear provided a case report that might have shown the first encouraging signs of cases stabilizing after a two-week escalation phase, though he cautioned against forming conclusions based on it alone.
The governor announced Monday the closure of all bars in Kentucky for two weeks and a 25-percent indoor capacity limit for restaurants over the same timespan.
