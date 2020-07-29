WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear provides update on COVID-19 in Kentucky

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear provides update on COVID-19 in Kentucky
Gov. Andy Beshear (Source: WKYT)
By Brian Planalp | July 29, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT - Updated July 29 at 3:57 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Beshear is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and testing during a planned 4 p.m. press conference.

Mobile users watch here.

Beshear said Tuesday the state’s 30-day mask mandate would likely be extended past its Aug. 10 expiration date.

In the same media briefing, Beshear provided a case report that might have shown the first encouraging signs of cases stabilizing after a two-week escalation phase, though he cautioned against forming conclusions based on it alone.

The governor announced Monday the closure of all bars in Kentucky for two weeks and a 25-percent indoor capacity limit for restaurants over the same timespan.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.