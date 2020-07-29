WATCH LIVE: Hamilton Co. to discuss CARES Act update

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus is giving an update on the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 8,633 coronavirus cases and 233 deaths.
Last week, the Freestore Foodbank, Talbert House and Community Action Agency were awarded contracts totaling $3.5 million. Together, the providers aim to help more than 1,200 renting households, according to the county.
“So many in Hamilton County are struggling right now to pay their rent and utilities due to lost income from COVID19” said Commission President Denise Driehaus. “This assistance will allow families to stay in their homes and avoid eviction.”
The county will pay up to three months’ rent and utility payments with a maximum of $2,500 for households at or below 80% of the Area Median Income, they said.
