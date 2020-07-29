Wet Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The low and high temperatures Wednesday were 66° and 90° . This was the 19th day this year with a high temperature of 90 or hotter. Wednesday afternoon was a touch more humid and a few degrees warmer than Tuesday but the weather was still not oppressive.
Today will be warm and humid but with widespread, sometimes heavy, rain temperatures will be considerably cooler. The high temperature in spots will not reach 85° because of rain and thick cloud cover.
Unsettled weather is in store for the weekend with showers, some thunder and cooler temperatures because of rain most of Saturday and a good part of Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.