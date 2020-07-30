Another baby boom at the Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The latest baby to arrive post-quarantine is a female bonobo born to first-time mom Kesi last week.
She caps off a string of recent births that include a king penguin chick, Pocket the wallaby, a red panda cub, more flamingo chicks than any other year, a red-crowned crane chick, a colobus monkey, skunk kits, and dead-leaf mantises.
“We usually celebrate Zoo Babies month in May, but we’re seeing a surprisingly-large second wave of births this year,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said. “We joke about COVID quarantine being the cause, but the animals didn’t actually spend any more time than usual together during lockdown. We did our best to keep their routines the same.”
The zoo said visitors may be able to see the new bonobo baby outside in Jungle Trails as early as next week.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.