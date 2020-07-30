Bar and restaurant owners worry Ohio might shut down again amid surge in coronavirus cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Legends Sports Bar and Grill in Parma reopened Monday after being shut down for four months.
“I think the safety of everyone is very important, but also everyone has to work,” says employee Alex Olejnik.
Bar owners and workers are worried that the governor will restrict hours or even shut them down again.
“Everyone hears the rumblings that he be shutting bars down again and restaurants,” says Legends owner Jennifer Natale. “We are very nervous and very concerned.”
Legends has exceeded the state’s mandate on coronavirus precautions; spacing tables 10 feet apart and not just six feet, sanitizing every hour instead of every other hour, putting up Plexiglas, and doing COVID-19 fogging every other day.
But Natale understands that might not be enough.
“If that’s what Gov. DeWine wants to do to flatten the curve that’s going on in these high areas like Cleveland and Columbus, obviously, we’ll abide by it and we’ll make it happen,” she says. “I can tell you a lot of people won’t be happy about that.”
“I’m worried going back on shutdown or back on quarantine or whatever, not be able to work, not be able provide for myself or my family, so that’s what has me worried,” says Olejnik.
The governor will hold his briefing at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.